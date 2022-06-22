Teammates in high school to remain teammates in college

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Ramsey Burnard and Michael Davis were not only teammates in high school, now they’ll be teammates in college.

The theater at Indian River was the site Tuesday as they both signed letters of intent to attend Division II Malone University of Ohio.

Both are heading to a college that is beginning a men’s lacrosse program – exciting times for both men.

Burnard and Davis have been close teammates through the years at Indian River. There’s excitement in knowing they will continue to be teammates at the college level.

Malone University is getting two exceptional student athletes in Ramsey Burnard and Michael Davis.

