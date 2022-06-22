Advertisement

Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, 91, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, age 91, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillip Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street in Massena.

Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held and live streamed via Massena Catholic Community Facebook page starting on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph’s Church in Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly presiding. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors.

Vince was born on February 14, 1931 in Louisville, NY the son of the late Jesse and Edna (Gaines) Tyo. He married Leda (Niemiec) Tyo, and together they had four children. She predeceased him in 1984. He later married Sharon LaPrade in July 2004. Vince started working at ALCOA for 10 years, and then started employment at the New York Power Authority and retired after 35 years of service. He was a member of the IBEW, and Knights of Columbus.

Vince is survived by his loving wife Sharon, his children; Randy and wife Shari of Massena, NY, Vickie Tyo of Massena, NY, Sherry and Michael Ouimet of East Greenbush, NY, Lauri Noel of Augusta, ME along with 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his fur baby “Sparky”. In addition to his parents and first wife, Vince was predeceased by his brothers Loren and Jesse Tyo, and his two sisters, Amelda Shaad and Nora Kellison.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vincent’s name to Habitat for Humanity; 6665 Busch Blvd. Columbus, Ohio 43229.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

