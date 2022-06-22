Advertisement

Warm & humid with a small chance of showers

Becoming hot & humid
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s the first full day of summer – and it’s going to feel like it.

The day starts out humid and it’s going to stay that way. Highs will be in the mid-80s under hazy sunshine.

All the moisture in the air means there’s a slight risk of showers and a thunderstorm, about a 30% chance. There’s a better chance this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. It will be cooler with highs around 70.

Friday will be sunny and 78.

Saturday will be sunny and 85.

It will be partly sunny Sunday with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s both days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7
Warm and humid tomorrow
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Becoming humid with scattered showers