Warm & humid with a small chance of showers

(WWNY) - It’s the first full day of summer – and it’s going to feel like it.

The day starts out humid and it’s going to stay that way. Highs will be in the mid-80s under hazy sunshine.

All the moisture in the air means there’s a slight risk of showers and a thunderstorm, about a 30% chance. There’s a better chance this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. It will be cooler with highs around 70.

Friday will be sunny and 78.

Saturday will be sunny and 85.

It will be partly sunny Sunday with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s both days.

