Warm & humid with a small chance of showers
(WWNY) - It’s the first full day of summer – and it’s going to feel like it.
The day starts out humid and it’s going to stay that way. Highs will be in the mid-80s under hazy sunshine.
All the moisture in the air means there’s a slight risk of showers and a thunderstorm, about a 30% chance. There’s a better chance this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. It will be cooler with highs around 70.
Friday will be sunny and 78.
Saturday will be sunny and 85.
It will be partly sunny Sunday with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s both days.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.