Watertown kicks in $15K to help new homeless facility

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary housing facility slated for Watertown is getting $15,000 from the city.

The old Angel’s Inn on Pine Street, which has been vacant since 2017, is being renovated to temporarily house up to 18 homeless people.

In a 3-2 vote, Watertown City Council voted to set aside $15,000 from its more than $900,000 Community Development Block Grant program funds for the project.

Maureen Cean with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York says it’ll be a nice boost to start up the facility.

“There is a lot of startup in the initial year that will drive our costs higher than it will in the years following. Staffing is an expense. There’s plenty of costs to go around,” she said.

Renovations will wrap up in the next few weeks. The facility is expected to open on September 1.

