Advertisement

Watertown kicks in $15K to help new homeless facility

The old Angel's Inn on Pine Street
The old Angel's Inn on Pine Street(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary housing facility slated for Watertown is getting $15,000 from the city.

The old Angel’s Inn on Pine Street, which has been vacant since 2017, is being renovated to temporarily house up to 18 homeless people.

In a 3-2 vote, Watertown City Council voted to set aside $15,000 from its more than $900,000 Community Development Block Grant program funds for the project.

Maureen Cean with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York says it’ll be a nice boost to start up the facility.

“There is a lot of startup in the initial year that will drive our costs higher than it will in the years following. Staffing is an expense. There’s plenty of costs to go around,” she said.

Renovations will wrap up in the next few weeks. The facility is expected to open on September 1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
Trevor Samarco
Samarco going to prison while manslaughter case proceeds
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church

Latest News

WWNY
Financial aid options to pay for college
WWNY
WWNY Financial aid options to pay for college
Northern Credit Union
Credit unions announce merger
Anthony Gladle
Man accused of injuring victim during domestic dispute