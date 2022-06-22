Advertisement

Watertown school board approves raise for outgoing superintendent

Patti LaBarr
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District Board of Education approved a pay bump for its outgoing superintendent

The board unanimously approved a 3.5% raise for Superintendent Patti LaBarr for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, although she is set to retire from the district effective August 31.

LaBarr has been leading the district for the past five years.

The school board is working with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES to start searching for a new superintendent.

