Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be no jail time for a Great Bend woman who stole thousands of dollars from a Watertown law firm.

Nicole Bennett pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court Wednesday to fourth-degree grand larceny.

Last July, city police arrested Bennett for allegedly stealing $27,000 from the Schwerzmann & Wise law firm, where she had worked as a secretary.

She was originally charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and first-degree falsifying business records.

Bennett will be sentenced on August 22 to probation and ordered to pay back the $27,000.

