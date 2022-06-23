2 Red & Black alums heading to Hall of Fame

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two former Watertown Red & Black football players have a special weekend coming up. They will be part of a special fraternity.

Mark Loftus and Patrick Britton share a bond with the Red & Black. They got together recently with other alumni at the Watertown Elks Club.

They also share another bond: both are being inducted into the American Football Association Hall of Fame this coming weekend in Canton, Ohio.

In the case of Loftus, he had a chance to try out with the Patriots back in the ‘70s after playing at Syracuse and he was a part of the 1980 Red & Black championship team.

Britton was the epitome of a Red & Black player. Injury would end what was a stellar semipro career on the gridiron.

Both are deserving examples of what the AFA Hall of Fame is all about.

