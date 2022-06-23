Advertisement

2 Red & Black alums heading to Hall of Fame

Two former R&B players will be inducted into the AFA Hall of Fame this weekend.
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two former Watertown Red & Black football players have a special weekend coming up. They will be part of a special fraternity.

Mark Loftus and Patrick Britton share a bond with the Red & Black. They got together recently with other alumni at the Watertown Elks Club.

They also share another bond: both are being inducted into the American Football Association Hall of Fame this coming weekend in Canton, Ohio.

In the case of Loftus, he had a chance to try out with the Patriots back in the ‘70s after playing at Syracuse and he was a part of the 1980 Red & Black championship team.

Britton was the epitome of a Red & Black player. Injury would end what was a stellar semipro career on the gridiron.

Both are deserving examples of what the AFA Hall of Fame is all about.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested
Northern Credit Union
Credit unions announce merger

Latest News

2 former R&B players heading to Hall of Fame
Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly
Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly
Ramsey Burnard and Michael Davis of Indian River sign letters of intent Tuesday to play...
Teammates in high school to remain teammates in college
Staying teammates at the next level