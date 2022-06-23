Astorino makes campaign sweep through north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Republican gubernatorial hopeful on Wednesday made a last-minute stop in Watertown ahead of next week’s primary.

Rob Astorino is a former Westchester County executive.

He’s one of four people vying for the Republican nomination for governor.

Astorino is pro-Second Amendment and is running on a seven-point plan he says will revive New York.

The plan includes tax relief and investing in state infrastructure such as bridges and broadband service.

Astorino says he’s the right person for the job and will make the right choices for New Yorkers.

“I think we can do it in New York again,” he said. “We shouldn’t lose hope, nor should we say this is how it’s going to be, it’s going to be chaotic and unaffordable. No, not at all. People don’t want to leave New York but if you have a family farm here, how the heck can you make it with New York breathing down your neck?”

The other Republicans running are Congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Harry Wilson, and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani.

The primary is Tuesday, June 28.

