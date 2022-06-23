Duane R. Lehman, 68, of Watertown

Duane R. Lehman, 68, of 24300 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Duane R. Lehman, 68, of 24300 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan A. and Sarah of Watertown; Trevor Jon and Erika Lehman of Baldwinsville; one granddaughter, Olivia Lehman; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Judi Houppert of Lowville; Lawrence Jr. and Kathleen Woodruff of Canastota, NY; a niece, Meghann and Ross Piciucco of Fayetteville; aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Myron (Mike) and LaJune Lehman and a sister, Janell L. Woodruff.

Duane was born on October 14, 1953 in Syracuse, NY, the son of Myron(Mike) and LaJune Lyndaker Lehman. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1971 and attended college at Goshen College, Indiana. He married Wendy Ann Houppert at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, NY on May 24, 1975. Duane took over his father’s business, W. H. Bisnett, Inc. in 1992 and ran it with his business partner, William Schindler for 45 years retiring January 1, 2019.

Duane enjoyed playing sports board games, watching sports on TV and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, New York Rangers, and Syracuse Orange. He loved history, especially the civil war. He was an avid reader, especially mysteries. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Olivia who was the apple of his eye.

A graveside service at West Lowville Rural Cemetery will be held privately for the family with Pastor Lawrence Duthie officiating. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

