EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser.

He grew up in Pamelia, NY and graduated from Brownville-Glen Park High School. Lloyd, along with his former wife Joan, owned and operated a dairy farm in Evans Mills, NY for 30 years. Their farm received the “Dairy of Distinction” award which recognizes the hard work and dedication of dairy farmers who have attractive, well-kept farms and promote a good dairy industry image.

He served as a community committeeman of the Jefferson County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) representing Farmers Federal Farm Programs. During this time, he pursued his interest in law. He attended Jefferson Community College where he studied Criminal Justice and graduated from the Municipal Police Training School of Watertown. Following his training, he became a deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department.

In 1975, he was appointed by the Town of LeRay town board as Town Justice. In 1990, he became the justice of the village of Evans Mills. He honorably served till his retirement in 1995.

He had been a member of the Masons Pisgah Lodge #720 of Evans Mills, a member of the Jefferson County Magistrates Association and the NY State Magistrates Association.

In retirement, Lloyd enjoyed working as a mall security officer at a nearby mall close to his home in Tarpon Springs, FL and spending summers at his cottage in Pillar Point, NY.

Lloyd is survived by his companion Elizabeth Coughlin, a son, Steven (Karen) Fraser; a daughter, Linda (Randy) Charlton, a granddaughter, Heather LaLone, a great granddaughter, Emma Joy, brothers Lyle and Clifford and sisters Margorie and Verena along with nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Millicent.

There will be a Calling Hour from 1-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm on Thursday June 30th, 2022 at Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY 13601. A burial will immediately follow at Sandford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY.

Rev. Laura Calos from the Asbury Methodist Church will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation, Steven Johnsons Syndrome/USF Tampa, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Online Condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

