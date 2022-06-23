Advertisement

Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser.

He grew up in Pamelia, NY and graduated from Brownville-Glen Park High School. Lloyd, along with his former wife Joan, owned and operated a dairy farm in Evans Mills, NY for 30 years. Their farm received the “Dairy of Distinction” award which recognizes the hard work and dedication of dairy farmers who have attractive, well-kept farms and promote a good dairy industry image.

He served as a community committeeman of the Jefferson County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) representing Farmers Federal Farm Programs. During this time, he pursued his interest in law. He attended Jefferson Community College where he studied Criminal Justice and graduated from the Municipal Police Training School of Watertown. Following his training, he became a deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department.

In 1975, he was appointed by the Town of LeRay town board as Town Justice. In 1990, he became the justice of the village of Evans Mills. He honorably served till his retirement in 1995.

He had been a member of the Masons Pisgah Lodge #720 of Evans Mills, a member of the Jefferson County Magistrates Association and the NY State Magistrates Association.

In retirement, Lloyd enjoyed working as a mall security officer at a nearby mall close to his home in Tarpon Springs, FL and spending summers at his cottage in Pillar Point, NY.

Lloyd is survived by his companion Elizabeth Coughlin, a son, Steven (Karen) Fraser; a daughter, Linda (Randy) Charlton, a granddaughter, Heather LaLone, a great granddaughter, Emma Joy, brothers Lyle and Clifford and sisters Margorie and Verena along with nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Millicent.

There will be a Calling Hour from 1-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm on Thursday June 30th, 2022 at Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY 13601. A burial will immediately follow at Sandford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY.

Rev. Laura Calos from the Asbury Methodist Church will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation, Steven Johnsons Syndrome/USF Tampa, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Online Condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Music
Sisters organize concerts to attract people to Norfolk
Candles
Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

Obituaries

Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at...
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage
File photo of downtown Watertown's block party
Watertown’s downtown block party series returns Friday
Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Officials react to Supreme Court ruling on NY gun law
Former Watertown Red & Black players Patrick Britton and Mark Loftus will be inducted into the...
2 Red & Black alums heading to Hall of Fame
This shot of Rock Island Lighthouse at sunset sent in by J.R. Miller is one of many great...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Juneteenth, Father’s Day, weather & critters