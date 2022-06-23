Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of Lowville

Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Monsignor Dennis Duprey officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Darlene; three children and their spouses, Scott and Jennifer Sauter of Lowville; Sarah and Mathew Klosner of Webster; Shari and Jeffrey Silino of Baldwinsville; seven grandchildren, Ella and Aubree Sauter; Daniel and Lillian Klosner; Samuel, Benjamin, and Alexandra Silino; two brothers and their wives, Loren and Candy Sauter of Lowville; David and Michelle Sauter of Hopewell Junction; one sister in-law, Marge Sauter of The Villages, FL.; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Lon Sauter.

Jeff was born on June 16, 1956 in Lowville, a son of the late Floyd and Vivian Hall Sauter. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1975 and furthered his education at The State University of New York, Canton, where he earned an associates degree in air conditioning technology. He was united in marriage with Darlene J. Widrick on June 10, 1978 at the Beaver Falls United Methodist Church with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Jeff worked several different engineering jobs through the years and earned a bachelor’s degree in professional studies in technology from the State University of New York in 2006. He worked as an engineer for New York Air Brake in Watertown for over 40 years, retiring on April 1, 2022. While working at New York Air Brake, Jeff earned numerous awards for his work and held many patents. Jeff was a member of the Lowville Town Planning Board since the 1970′s.

He enjoyed being on the farm, fixing anything that may have needed it, his Ford tractors, time at the lake, and above all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.

