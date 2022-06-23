Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home.

Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica G. (MacDonald) Strife, he was a 1951 graduate of Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in the South Pacific and at Andrews Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant from the regular Air Force in 1954 and from the Air Force Reserves in 1960.

During his military service, he attended the University of Oklahoma from where he received a Certificate in Accounting.

He married Frances Katherine Linck on September 29, 1956 in St. Mary’s Church in Constableville, NY. Mrs. Strife died on March 2nd of this year.

Following their marriage, from 1956 until 1959, they lived in Lowville while he worked for the former Croghan Block Mill and Frances worked as an RN at Lewis County General Hospital. They moved to Croghan in 1959 and in the early 1960′s, Ken went to work for Latex Fibre Industries in Beaver Falls as a shipping clerk handling orders. He retired from the company in 1995.

He was a communicant of St. Stephen’s and was a former Commander and life member of Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 Croghan American Legion.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and going to his father’s camp on the Long Pond Road in Belfort. Later on, he began golfing and loved the game to the very end. Always an avid reader, he also liked the challenge of doing word puzzles.

Surviving are his three children, Mary L. Strife, Mount Hope, WV, Peter J. (Kimberly) Strife, Antwerp, NY, and Rose (Ron) Largett, of Warsaw, VA; four grandchildren, Sara Rowe, and Teresa, Rachael and Aaron Strife; a sister, Beverly McCrickert, Greenlawn, LI, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his loving wife, Frances, of 65 years, he was predeceased by his brother, James Strife, and two sisters, Elizabeth, who died in infancy, and Sara Purcell.

Ken’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Family Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Restoration Fund or to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and shared memories may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com

