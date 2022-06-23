Advertisement

Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at...
Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Music
Sisters organize concerts to attract people to Norfolk
Candles
Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan
Candles
Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

Obituaries

File photo of downtown Watertown's block party
Watertown’s downtown block party series returns Friday
Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Officials react to Supreme Court ruling on NY gun law
Former Watertown Red & Black players Patrick Britton and Mark Loftus will be inducted into the...
2 Red & Black alums heading to Hall of Fame
This shot of Rock Island Lighthouse at sunset sent in by J.R. Miller is one of many great...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Juneteenth, Father’s Day, weather & critters