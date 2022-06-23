Lower temperatures, lower humidity

(WWNY) - It won’t be as hot today, but more importantly, it won’t be as humid.

The dew point, which measures the amount of moisture in the air, was in the mid- to upper 60s Wednesday.

It started to drop early this morning and will continue to drop into the 50s, so it will be less humid by afternoon.

And instead of highs in the 80s, today’s highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning and again late in the afternoon.

We’ll have good sleeping weather overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend will be hot and humid.

It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Saturday.

There’s a small chance of rain Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with morning rain on Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be sunny and 73 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

