Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Surviving are his mother Shirley Kendall of Ogdensburg; his father Alton Nugent of Ogdensburg; his companion Cierra Bub of Ogdensburg; a son Garrett Nugent of Ogdensburg; two daughters Rylee Nugent of Ogdensburg and Macie Serson of Heuvelton; three brothers Kenneth Kendall of Ogdensburg, Jason (Lindsey) Nugent of Ogdensburg, and Bobby Kendall & his companion Sierra Rainwater of Ogdensburg; three sisters Danielle (Dre) Collins of Ogdensburg, Jennifer Kendall of Waddington, and Ashley (Jacob) Joanette of Morristown; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.

Michael was born on September 3, 1985 in Ogdensburg, a son of Alton Nugent and Shirley (Durham) Kendall. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy for his education. He was employed at Al’s Tree Service in Ogdensburg with his father and brother and enjoyed working on cars, boating and spending time with his family and loved his pet cats, especially Milo.

Memorial contributions can be made to Suicide Prevention Network of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

