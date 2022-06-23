Officials react to Supreme Court ruling on NY gun law

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the state’s restriction on carrying concealed weapons “is sending us backwards.”

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says the decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen allows New York gun owners to “exercise their Constitutional right to concealed carry to protect themselves and their families.”

The justices decided 6-3 to strike down the law, which requires people to demonstrate a particular need in order to carry a firearm in public.

In the ruling, the conservative majority said the requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

Backers of the law argued overturning it would lead to more guns on the street and more gun violence.

Hochul said the ruling “has stripped away the state of New York’s right and responsibility to protect its citizens with a decision - which we are still digesting - which is frightful in its scope of how they are setting back this nation and our ability to protect our citizens back to the days of our founding fathers. And the language we’re reading is shocking.”

The governor said the decision comes at a “particularly painful” time. “We are still dealing with families in pain from mass shootings that have occurred; the loss of life of their beloved children and grandchildren.”

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling upholds the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers unconstitutional,” Stefanik said.

“While the Far-Left continues to push unconstitutional gun control measures as New York’s failed bail reform policies have made our communities more unsafe,” Stefanik said, “this ruling comes at a crucial time.”

Stefanik has long opposed most gun restrictions. Her husband, Matt Manda, is Public Affairs Manager for the gun industry’s trade group, the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

