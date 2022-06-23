Advertisement

Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections.

First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat.

Susan Duffy is up against Scott Gray.

Duffy’s full conversation with Moore can be watched above.

On Friday, Gray’s interview will air on First @ 5.

