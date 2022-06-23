Advertisement

Our interview with Jefferson County Sheriff candidate Peter Barnett

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’re meeting some of the candidates running in the June 28 primary.

First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the three Republicans running for Jefferson County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, his interview with Peter Barnett aired. Watch it above.

Barnett was a deputy sheriff for 26 years and has also been an investigator for the district attorney and public defender offices.

Watch John’s conversations with Perry Golden and Gerald Delosh, the other candidates for sheriff.

