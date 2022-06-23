Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Juneteenth, Father’s Day, weather & critters

(WWNY) - We start by taking a look back at the weekend, when we celebrated Juneteenth in Potsdam.

The third annual event featured a Black is Beautiful Fashion Show, speakers, and heritage-rich foods, music and dancing. Thank you to Henry Stringer, Peter McCoy and Chelle Lindahl for sharing their pics.

This weekend also celebrated Father’s Day and boy did we have a ton of submissions there. Here are just a few. You can see the whole collection in one of the galleries below.

This past week also saw some nasty weather. We have storm damage captured by Robert Reed at the Hermon Cemetery and a huge tree that was downed in Hammond, taken by Marcia Amyot.

The weather wasn’t all bad, though. Joanne Nelson sent a pretty picture taken in Lisbon.

Laurie Cummings got one on the St. Lawrence River.

And J.R. Miller captured the Rock Island Lighthouse as the sun was setting.

Chris St. Louis was a lucky duck to see a rare sight in Cranberry Lake: a moose and its baby crossing the road.

Also crossing the road was a massive rat snake in Theresa. It got some help from Leo Schesser, who was brave enough to pick it up.

Last but not least is my personal favorite submission from this week. Kimberly Hart shows us her mom’s unique way of grooming Scooter the cat. Ditch the brush and pick up the vacuum. Simple, effective, and Scooter seems to love it.

Thank you to everyone who sent in content. If you have something to share, Send It to 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can check out our Pics of the Week and Father’s Day galleries below.

