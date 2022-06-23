Sheriff’s office beefs up patrols on ATV trails in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its patrols on ATV trails this year.

The announcement came earlier this week after officials received multiple reports of vehicles not using the trails properly.

The St. Lawrence Trail System itself is fairly new in the county and Undersheriff Sean O’Brien says that the department is fully prepared to monitor the trails.

“Our endgame is to always try and keep people safe, try and keep people slowing down, you know, watch out for intoxicated drivers, and make sure everybody is safe to enjoy the trail system that we have here in St. Lawrence County,” he said.

The sheriff’s office also announced that it has deputies patrolling trails intermittently on ATVs and that the department recently acquired a UTV thanks to a grant.

