Sisters organize concerts to attract people to Norfolk

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Two sisters are organizing a series of concerts in hopes of bringing people into the St. Lawrence town of Norfolk.

Chris Paige is a retired music teacher and wants to encourage musicians to show their talents to the town.

She and her sister, Brenda Paige, are launching a summer-long concert series with hopes of bringing more people into Norfolk.

“Our grocery stores are - they’re struggling to stay alive. We don’t have a gas station and we can’t even get a Dollar General here. I thought maybe we would get a concert series here going, it would bring attention to the downtown area that I found out talking with friends, a lot of people didn’t even know this street existed,” said Chris.

The Norfolk Concert Series will take place at Norfolk Garden Memorial Park in July and August.

Organizers hope that if this year’s concert series goes well, next year it will be even bigger.

Local businesses are chipping in to help bring music and visitors to the quiet community.

“We’ve been blessed with some very generous donations so we were able to get three more bands booked. We’re hoping in the future we’ll have more concerts,” said Chris.

Until then, Paige and the residents of Norfolk continue to warm up for the first concert on July 2.

