Advertisement

Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law, may impact other states

Ruling addresses Second Amendment on where the “right to bear arms” applies
We talked to law enforcement, one person for it, and one against it
We talked to law enforcement, one person for it, and one against it(WTVG)
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court says a more than 100-year-old New York concealed-carry law is unconstitutional. Gun rights advocates hail the decision as a win while some lawmakers say this means it’s going to be harder to keep people safe.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) said the decision is ‘frightful in its scope’ and called the language shocking. Hochul said, “the Supreme Court of the United States of America has stripped away the State of New York’s right and responsibility to protect its citizens.”

In a statement, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said, “today’s ruling is a watershed win for good men and women all across America and is the result of a decades-long fight the NRA has led. The right to self-defense and to defend your family and loved ones should not end at your home.”

George Washington University Law professor Paul Schiff Berman said in 2008, the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to bear arms. He said some governments took that to mean in a person’s own home.

Schiff Berman said, “this is a case where the court said no no no, the Second Amendment provides a right to bear arms even in the public arena.”

He said the ruling affects New York’s law directly. The professor said that eight other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws which could also be affected.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested
Northern Credit Union
Credit unions announce merger

Latest News

Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Hall of Fame NFL running back Hugh McElhenny dies at 93
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for tougher gun laws in Texas
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays