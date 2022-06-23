Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old.

Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.

Susan loved helping all her patients and developed long lasting relationships with many of them over the course of her career.

On June 30, 1956 she married Eugene J. Dolce at Saint James Church, Gouverneur. She and Eugene had some wonderful travels over their 66-year marriage and were considered inseparable. They could be seen on walks up the Thompson Park hill almost daily, most likely holding hands.

Susan adored pugs, the push-nosed dogs with curly tails, and had several throughout her life. Although “Rocky” was her favorite, any pug had a special place in her heart.

Besides her husband, Eugene, Susan is survived by her daughters, Catherine (Michael) Jungert of Chicago, Illinois, Lorraine Goodnough (Edward Olley) of Watertown, Diane (Todd) VanDermark of Terrell, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Phillip, Christopher, Alex, Matthew, Nate; and her brother, Ronald Whitmore.

Susan is predeceased by a daughter, Mary Joan; her sister, Barbara Edgerly; and her brothers, John Whitmore and Richard Whitmore.

Susan will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and wife who never spoke an unkind word to or about anyone.

A private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of her family. Burial will follow the funeral in Brookside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in the region or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

