Vaccinating the youngest against Covid

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine(MGN, Pexels)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health has ordered more than 64,000 new doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now that the federal government updated its guidelines to allow Covid shots for children as young as six months old.

Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn from Samaritan Family Health Network says that despite being less susceptible to the virus, it’s still smart to vaccinate young children, especially in the event of underlying conditions.

“Getting those children vaccinated will be important as a public health measure,” he said.

If you’re interested in getting your child vaccinated, contact Jefferson County Public Health.

