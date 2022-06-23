Volunteers needed for World University Games

(WWNY) - Ahead of next year’s FISU World University Games, organizers are looking for volunteers and business partnerships in St. Lawrence County.

A virtual town hall was held Wednesday night.

Clarkson University, SUNY Canton, and SUNY Potsdam are hosting the hockey tournaments for the international games.

FISU stands for Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire, which translates to International University Sports Federation

Nearly 500 athletes are expected to come to St. Lawrence County and Lake Placid, along with parents, staff, officials, and media.

Organizers are working with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to recruit volunteers and get local businesses and restaurants involved.

“There’s so many different ways in which people can become involved and engaged with these games, which are a little more than six months away,” said Jon Lundin, who’s head of communications and media for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games. “We’re really excited to have Canton and Potsdam, and the campuses, and the entire communities to be a part of these games. We’re looking forward to some exciting hockey.”

For more info on how you can be part of the games, head to lakeplacid2023.com

