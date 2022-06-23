Watertown’s downtown block party series returns Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s block party series will return to Public Square for the first time since 2019 on Friday.

The event will feature live music headlined by local band Annie in the Water, close to 40 vendors, food and drink, and activities for kids.

The Watertown Local Development Corporation is the main sponsor.

Block parties in 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of the Covid pandemic and officials are glad to see the event return to Public Square.

“The reason the local development corporation downtown started the block parties in 2017 was to bring people to the downtown area. Downtown has transformed itself over the last, you know, 10 to 15 years and we want to be able to showcase that, get a massive group of people in the downtown area,” said Don Rutherford, chief executive officer of the WLDC.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is available in city public lots located around the square.

