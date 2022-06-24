Bernard A. Smith, 78, of Hopkinton

Bernard A. Smith, 78, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Bernard A. Smith, 78, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation Center. Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Bernard was born in Potsdam on May 17, 1944, son of the late Clifton and Lillian (Munson) Smith. He proudly served our nation in the U. S. Army. Bernard worked at Reynolds Metals in Massena, retiring as an overhead crane operator.

He was a life member of Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Fire Department and a member of the Parishville AmVets.

Surviving Bernard is his life companion, Judith Converse, a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kara (Shierly) Smith of Berlin, Germany, two brothers, Donald and Nancy

Smith of Potsdam and Paul Smith of Florida. He was predeceased by one sister, Barbara Webster and her husband, William, two brothers, Robert and Malcolm. A marriage to Resa Parker ended in divorce and produced two sons, Benjamin and Glenn.

