CHJC Teen Center has a lot to offer

Children's Home of Jefferson County Teen Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Teen Center offers a variety of youth activities and educational programs.

Preventative programs manager Melissa Shova and Jason Miles, who’s been going to the Teen Center for six years, briefed us about it on 7 News This Morning.

The Teen Center is at 171 Polk Street in Watertown. Summer hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s open to anyone in grades 7 through 12.

The center has tabletop and video games, and offers nutritional, fitness, and life-skills programs. A recent addition are two-day-a-week visits by Chef Chris Manning.

You can call the Teen Center at 315-777-4877 to find out more.

