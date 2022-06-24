Christopher William Plunkett, 42, of Norwood

Christopher William Plunkett, 42, passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on June 22, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Christopher William Plunkett, 42, passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on June 22, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Chris is survived by his beloved daughter, Nyah Plunkett, of Englewood, Florida; mother Bernadette Jenkins and Jeffrey Szot, of Colton; father William Plunkett and Lorenza Suber of Rome, Italy; sister Felicia Gavilanes and her husband Mauricio of Boston, MA; sister Natalie Plunkett of Norwood; two nephews, a niece, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Chris was born at Alice Hyde Hospital in Malone on April 8, 1980. He grew up in Norwood and graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School in 1999. Chris’ professional talents spanned many fields, including his most significant work as an Instrumentation Specialist at Clarkson University’s Center for Advanced Materials Processing.

Chris’ proudest achievement in life was his daughter, Nyah, with whom he shared an incredible bond. Imparting to her his unique sense of humor and excellent taste in music, Chris and Nyah shared a love of the shooting range, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

Chris had an exceptional mind and possessed a remarkable ability to understand the inner workings of nearly anything. He showed kindness and compassion to all those lucky enough to know him. Chris will be remembered for his infectious laugh, effortless charm, and ability to connect with almost anyone in a meaningful and genuine way.

Friends and family of Chris may call at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop on Sunday, June 26 from 5-7pm. Funeral service will be held at Hammill on Monday, June 27 at 11am with a burial to follow at Jenkins Neighborhood Cemetery in Brookdale. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon celebrating his life at Riverview Restaurant following the burial.

