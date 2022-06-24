Crews making repairs to washed-out road and culvert

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A state highway in St. Lawrence County is closed to traffic after rain washed away part of it and a culvert.

Crews worked Friday on part of Route 458 in the town of Hopkinton to make sure it’s secure enough for people to drive on.

Parts of 458 had been washed away by a significant amount of rain that has fallen on the area in the past couple of days.

“If we get a long, dry summer, not a problem, but if you get heavy rains the spring after a heavy snowfall in the winter, washouts become more common,” said Mike Flick, New York State Department of Transportation.

Route 458 is expected open to one-way traffic on Saturday.

