David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided since October 23, 2020.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided since October 23, 2020.

David was born September 26, 1948 in Watertown, son of Harold C. “Red” and Hazel Reynolds Wilder and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He was a salesman for Sparacino’s Distributing. He then began his career as a salesman for Best Distributing, which became Eagle Beverage. David also managed the family business, Poor House Tavern, for many years.

He was a former communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and later at St. Patrick’s Church. He enjoyed refurbishing cars, car shows, and drag racing.

David is survived by his longtime companion, Elizabeth G. “Beth” Beaman, Watertown; three children, Tammy Poole and husband Arthur, FL, Robert Wilder, address unknown, and Nathan Beaman and wife Alycia, Essex, VT; five grandchildren, Janette Maloney, Shamus and Fiona Beaman, and Tommy and Anna Risforth; three great grandchildren; brother Donald J. Wilder and wife Joyce, Watertown; half brother Richard Wilder and wife Beverly, Pleasanton, CA; three nieces, eight great nieces and nephews, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Daniel Wilder.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, June 28, from 5 - 7pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am at St. Patrick’s Church on Wednesday, June 29, followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

