Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.

Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.

He enlisted in the US Army on September 27, 1946 and served with the 554thEngineer Ponton Bridge Company and served at Fort Belvoir, VA, and overseas in Trieste, Italy. He was the recipient of the WWII Victory Ribbon and Army of Occupation Ribbon before being honorably discharged as a Technician Fifth Grade on March 26, 1948 from Fort Monroe, VA.

A marriage to Elizabeth Nortz in 1950 ended in divorce. He later married Margaret P. Walsh on December 15, 1973.

Many years ago, he worked for his brother, Paul, in the music machine business and at the hotel at Grunert’s Camps in Belfort. He later ran Grunert’s Tavern in Croghan for 18 years and worked for a short time for AMF, Lowville, before he became the Maintenance Supervisor for Lewis County Court House for 18 years. He also was the Town of Croghan Supervisor for 10 years as well as serving on the Town’s Board.

He was a former parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and held memberships in the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 Croghan American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Lowville.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret “Peg” Grunert, Lowville; his son, Anthony C. Grunert, Clay, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 7 siblings including brothers Paul, Herbert, Louis and Charles Grunert, his sister, Edna Aubel, and a brother, Milton, and a sister, Angeline, who died at the ages of 3 years and 1 year, respectively, in the Great Fire of 1912 in Croghan.

A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, officiating.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

Condolences and shared memories at www.scanlonfuneral.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.