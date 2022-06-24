Feelin’ hot, hot, hot

(WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and muggy for the weekend.

But by the time you’re sick of that, we’ll be back to cooler temperatures to start the week. It’s starting to look like a pattern.

Friday starts with patch fog but will become mostly sunny with highs around 80.

It cools off overnight to a low of 58.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be 85 on Saturday and a muggy 90 on Sunday.

It cools down for Monday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be 73 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, and 83 on Thursday.

