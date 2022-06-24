Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls. A calling hour will be from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion Auxiliary, 9833 Main St., Croghan, NY 13327.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Peggy and Paul Smith of Lowville; three grandchildren, Ronald Hack, Jr. of Holly Hill, FL; Gregory Smith and his wife, Erin, of Schnecksville, PA; Shannon La Puma and her husband, Al, of Lowville; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel and Abigail Smith; Annabella and Anthony La Puma. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Gordon F. Hack, who passed away on September 5, 2011; son, Ronald Gordon Hack, Sr., who passed away on September 10, 1968, from wounds he received in Vietnam; a brother, Harry Jones; three sisters, Velma Cole; Shirley Hack; and Dorothy Jones.

Mrs. Hack was born on March 15, 1928 in Beaver Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Smith Jones. Gwen graduated from Beaver Falls High School. On May 11, 1946, she married Gordon F. Hack at the home of her parents in Beaver Falls, with Rev. Frank Hube officiating. She was a homemaker, sold AVON, and for many years, she worked in the cafeteria at Beaver River Central School.

Gwen was a member of the former Castorland Baptist Church for many years. She was a Gold Star Mother and a member of the Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion Auxiliary and the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends; attending Bible study, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

