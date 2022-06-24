Advertisement

Have you seen this missing teen?

State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing Jefferson County teen.

Officials say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen on Wednesday in the town of Brownville.

Karli is described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

She is believed to be in the Watertown area.

If you know where she is, troopers ask you to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

