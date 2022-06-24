How are north country airports faring during pilot shortage?

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Canceled flights, pilot shortages, and inflation have hampered plans for air travelers. We spoke to two local airport managers to see if they’re feeling the travel turbulence.

“There are some challenges in the industry with pilots and staffing and operational issues as everything gears up to meet the demand that’s taking place in the industry,” said Grant Sussey, manager, Watertown International Airport.

“It’s very disappointing for everybody who needs to go on vacation or travel for business to have delays or cancellations. It makes it difficult for the traveling public all over,” said Stephanie Saracco, manager, Ogdensburg International Airport.

The pilot shortage hit close to home for north country airports. American Airlines announced it’s stopping service to 3 smaller airports, including the one in Ithaca.

But at north country airports, so far so good.

“Watertown remains unaffected at this time, but we encourage our community to travel using the community airport to ensure the continued success of our air service here,” said Sussey.

What could help local airports is inflation. Travelers may fly out of a local airport to get free parking and not spend money on gas.

“What is the most economic way to do that? Is it more economical to drive to a local airport than it is to drive a couple of hours to a larger airport,” said Saracco.

Local officials are keeping an eye on the flying business but remain confident there will be little turbulence at Watertown and Ogdensburg airports.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.