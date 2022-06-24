Landlords could be eligible for grants for apartment improvements

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you own a rental property in Jefferson County, you could be eligible for up to $10,000 in grants for apartment improvements.

A Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency grant is now available for landlords whose rental properties have less than 10 units. The grant will cover up to 80% of repair costs, or up to $10,000 for maintenance. Landlords will need to submit an application with the JCIDA to see if they’re eligible. The funds will be reimbursed to the property owners after work is completed.

“If the landlords were unable to collect rents during the pandemic, they didn’t have the revenue to support those kinds of basic maintenance and improvement activities. This is a way to kind of help that. It helps the landlords financially, it helps the tenants have quality housing, and it helps those living next to the housing units to have maintained properties next door,” said Dave Zembiec- CEO, Jefferson County Economic Development>

In addition to the grant for rental properties, the JCIDA issued two grants for businesses in Jefferson County. The first is a product improvement grant for small businesses to cover overhead expenses. The second is a grant for up to $20,000 for employee education and training.

Businesses and landlords can apply for the grants at jcida.com.

