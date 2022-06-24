Advertisement

Landlords could be eligible for grants for apartment improvements

Money
Money(MGN)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you own a rental property in Jefferson County, you could be eligible for up to $10,000 in grants for apartment improvements.

A Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency grant is now available for landlords whose rental properties have less than 10 units. The grant will cover up to 80% of repair costs, or up to $10,000 for maintenance. Landlords will need to submit an application with the JCIDA to see if they’re eligible. The funds will be reimbursed to the property owners after work is completed.

“If the landlords were unable to collect rents during the pandemic, they didn’t have the revenue to support those kinds of basic maintenance and improvement activities. This is a way to kind of help that. It helps the landlords financially, it helps the tenants have quality housing, and it helps those living next to the housing units to have maintained properties next door,” said Dave Zembiec- CEO, Jefferson County Economic Development>

In addition to the grant for rental properties, the JCIDA issued two grants for businesses in Jefferson County. The first is a product improvement grant for small businesses to cover overhead expenses. The second is a grant for up to $20,000 for employee education and training.

Businesses and landlords can apply for the grants at jcida.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy

Latest News

Lifeguard
TI region still needs lifeguards at state parks, even with pay hike
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
Have you seen this missing teen?