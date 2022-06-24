Leaders react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly five decades of constitutional protection for abortions.

States are now free to ban or restrict abortions.

Not surprisingly, officials from across the political spectrum are releasing their opinions on the decision.

From House of Representatives GOP leadership, including Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Republican Whip Steve Scalise:

“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives.

“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.

“The people’s representatives must defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American - born and unborn. As we celebrate today’s decision, we recognize the decades of advocacy from the pro-life movement and we acknowledge much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

From New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat:

“Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans. Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.”

From New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat:

“Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies. This decision is a grave injustice.

“I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. Just last month, in anticipation of this decision, I made an historic $35 million investment to support our state’s network of abortion providers. Last week, thanks to the partnership of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie, I signed a landmark, nation-leading package of legislation that further protects the rights of patients and empowers reproductive healthcare providers.

“The right to reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right. History shows us that when abortion is banned, abortion becomes unsafe for women. Low-income individuals and people of color will be harmed the most.

“New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free. Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care. To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever.”

From Matt Castelli, a Democrat seeking to unseat Stefanik in NY-21:

The Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe. v. Wade and almost half a century of precedent means that millions of American women will immediately be denied the freedom to decide what to do with their own bodies. This is one of the largest roll backs of individual rights in the history of our country, allowing extremist politicians to impose their radical beliefs on the rest of us, including many states where women will be forced to give birth with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. Elise Stefanik voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act which would have guaranteed women’s reproductive rights, and now she is celebrating these very unpopular, sweeping restrictions of individual rights. As a Member of Congress, I will vote to make sure that women, not extremist politicians, have the freedom to make healthcare decisions for themselves without interference from the government.

