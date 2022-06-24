Louise H. Thesier, 88, formerly of Deer River

Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC. (Source: Funeral Home)

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC.

Louise was born on June 12,1934 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Leon and Antoinette (Clark) Rima. She was graduate of West Carthage High School. She married Frederick C. Thesier on September 15, 1951. She helped her husband Fred operate Big T Construction in Deer River until Fred’s passing on August 8, 2001. She moved to Leesburg, Florida and lived there for many years and eventually moved to Mooresville, NC to be near her son, Jack.

Louise was a homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of her family and friends. She was a very giving person and was always giving out donuts or candy to the residents at her assisted living facility in North Carolina.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathryn (Gordon) Meade of Carthage and Karen Thesier of Iowa, and three sons: Leo (Beth) Thesier of West Carthage, Earle “Ernie” (Ruth) Thesier of Harrisville and Jack (Teddy) Thesier of Mooresville, NC,17 Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Elsie Wetmore.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 1 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial will be in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 30 from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mitchell Mark Hospice House, 1325 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

