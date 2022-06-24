Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Winthrop man is accused of leaving the scene after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Stockholm Thursday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say two people were ejected after 56-year-old Wayne Arquiett hit the rear of the buggy they were in on County Route 49.

Deputies say Arquiett failed to stop after the collision and was found a short time later at a family camp behind his home.

He was ticketed for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and released.

