Advertisement

Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Winthrop man is accused of leaving the scene after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Stockholm Thursday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say two people were ejected after 56-year-old Wayne Arquiett hit the rear of the buggy they were in on County Route 49.

Deputies say Arquiett failed to stop after the collision and was found a short time later at a family camp behind his home.

He was ticketed for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Clay & Washington streets
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
Susan Duffy
Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy
WWNY Watertown’s downtown block party series returns Friday