Mystery surrounds 2 French lovers at Lake Bonaparte

Emily Griffin takes us back to Lake Bonaparte in the town of Diana to tell us about a mystery that’s surrounded the state forest there for nearly 200 years.

LAKE BONAPARTE, New York (WWNY) - The big story of Lake Bonaparte is, of course, that Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother, Joseph, once owned and lived on that land.

But there are also secrets and speculation surrounding Bonaparte’s Cave -- and the bodies that were found there.

It’s the late 1820s and Joseph Bonaparte, former king of Spain and brother to the now-exiled Napoleon Bonaparte, is living at his American hideaway. Lake Diana.

But this story isn’t about him. It’s about one of the officers working for him.

It’s kind of a romantic story,” Diana town historian Ross Young said.

“This is an original book of “The French Lovers, a Tale of Lake Bonaparte,’ where they were found buried in the cave,” he said.

As the story goes, Joseph’s officer was in love with a French girl living in Diana, but her family disapproved of their relationship.

They tried to live without one another, but the officer was too heartbroken. One night, he sneaks her out onto a rowboat in Green Pond, where they decide to climb up the rocks, crawl into a small cave, share a “special drink” – and disappear.

“This would be where the cave was, right in there,” Young said, pointing at a photograph. “I’d say the entrance to the cave was approximately two to three feet high. And anyway, they found their bones in the cave.”

Years later, hunters stumbled upon their skeletons. They identified them by a gold coin with Napoleon’s face on it.

Many romanticize the story, suggesting they made a suicide pack so they wouldn’t have to live without loving one another.

Young says the state Department of Environmental Conservation has another theory.

“They don’t know whether they died in the cave, or some animal went in and killed them, or what.”

Whether they had a Shakespearean romance or were mauled and dragged there by a bear, the mystery still lingers in the air -- and in the rocks -- of Bonaparte’s Cave State Forest.

There are also whispers that Joseph and his family hid in the rocky ledges while avoiding hired assassins. That tale has less credibility, but it does keep visitors wondering.

