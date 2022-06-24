North country on abortion ruling: ‘I had faith to believe that it was coming’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Abortion opponents in northern New York celebrated Friday the Supreme Court ruling striking down legalized abortion nationwide, while defenders of legal abortion in the state said they’re prepared for a fight.

A divided court ruled 6-3 that there is no national right to an abortion, leaving state legislatures free to restrict the procedure to the extent they see fit. About half the states are prepared to essentially outlaw abortion in almost all cases.

Access to abortion is part of New York state law, so Friday’s decision will have no immediate effect here.

Nonetheless, it was a significant day for abortion opponents.

“I had faith to believe that it was coming. Today’s the day. It’s exciting,” said Flora Wilson of Theresa, who has been part of the anti-abortion movement for about 20 years.

Wilson understands the state legislature isn’t about to change abortion law in the near future, but she has faith it can happen.

“We want a culture of life in Watertown New York and the surrounding communities. So we want to see the end of abortion here as well,” she said.

Wilson and a dozen other activists gathered outside St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown Friday to celebrate the ruling.

“We understand the difficult situation that women often are in with regard to unplanned pregnancies, but we believe human life needs to be protected in the womb, and hopefully we will be able to provide support to the women who come to us for assistance,” said Father John Demo.

“If we respect life in the womb, it really has a positive effect on our charity and good will towards all human life at all stages,” he said.

Supporters of legal abortion vowed to fight to protect access to abortion in New York.

In a statement late Friday afternoon, Attorney General Letitia James reminded New Yorkers that abortion is both legal and protected in the state.

“The people of New York — and all those who may come here seeking care — have my word that New York state has been and will continue to be a safe haven for abortion access,” James said.

“I will never stop fighting to protect the freedom to make our own decisions about our lives and futures.”

Governor Kathy Hochul, speaking in New York City at a gay pride event, said she worries Friday’s ruling is just the start for the Supreme Court.

“So we got forth, discouraged by the Supreme Court, anxious about what they may do to other rights that we hold dear such as marriage equality,” she said.

Politico reported Friday afternoon that the high court ruling may push New York legislators to add abortion protections to the state constitution.

Also Friday afternoon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon is reviewing its policies in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

The Washington Post reports the Supreme Court decision “will soon force many thousands of troops and their families into difficult circumstances.”

