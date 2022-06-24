Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Scott Gray

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections.

First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat.

Scott Gray and Susan Duffy are the GOP candidates.

Gray’s full conversation with Moore can be watched above.

You can see Duffy’s interview here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.