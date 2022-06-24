Results of probe into St. Lawrence County’s foster care to be revealed Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first pieces of an independent investigation into St. Lawrence County’s foster care program will be unveiled Monday night.

County Legislature Chair Bill Sheridan said the Bonadio Group will present some findings from its review of the county’s Department of Social Services and its Child Protective Services unit, which has faced public scrutiny over allegations of corruption.

Those allegations include paying DSS workers more for fostering children and retaliating against foster families.

