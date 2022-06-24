Advertisement

Results of probe into St. Lawrence County’s foster care to be revealed Monday

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first pieces of an independent investigation into St. Lawrence County’s foster care program will be unveiled Monday night.

County Legislature Chair Bill Sheridan said the Bonadio Group will present some findings from its review of the county’s Department of Social Services and its Child Protective Services unit, which has faced public scrutiny over allegations of corruption.

Those allegations include paying DSS workers more for fostering children and retaliating against foster families.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy

Latest News

Lifeguard
TI region still needs lifeguards at state parks, even with pay hike
Money
Landlords could be eligible for grants for apartment improvements
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections