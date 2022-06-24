Student athletes honored; Rapids fall to Auburn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association recognized the Graf and Gaffney award winners at the club on Bellew Avenue in Watertown.

The top male and female athletes from Watertown High School and IHC were honored at a dinner Wednesday night.

After a couple of years off due to COVID, the awards ceremony picked up once again this year, something association president Jim Scordo says his organization is proud to do each and every year.

“We always have a sports night and so we’re glad to acknowledge the athletic ability but we’re also very supportive of youth,” he said. “We want to encourage youth to be good students, good athletes, and good citizens and those are the qualities that are being looked at for the recipients and these respective awards.”

Watertown High athletes Deante Hall and Tatum Overton received the William L Graf award. The Clarence Boots Gaffney award went to Victoria Ledoux of IHC. (WWNY)

Receiving this year’s William L. Graf award for the boys is multi-sport star Deante Hall from Watertown high and for the girls, multi-sport star Tatum Overton.

This year’s recipient of the Clarence Boots Gaffney award from IHC is multi-sport star Victoria Ledoux.

All three athletes were recognized for their efforts both on and off the playing field and in the classroom as well.

“I feel very honored, and it just shows that there’s actually people out there giving credit to students that have not only doing it in the classroom but on the field as well,” Hall said.

“I feel very honored to be receiving this award, Overton said. “I couldn’t have done it without my friends, family, and all the coaches that helped me along the way, though.”>

“Well, my mom won the award, so it’s really cool that I got it, too, Ledoux said.

Some of the best athletes from the area have received these awards, which have been handed out for decades. And some of those former award winners say they are happy to see the tradition continue.

“It really meant something back in the day and I’m sure it does to this day,” former Graf award winner Shawn Baker said. “We honor those student athletes that not only excel on the playing field but also in the classroom as well. "

“I think it just kind of shows the hard work that I put in all through high school,” said Jillian Girardi, who’s also a former Graf award winner. “There was so many great players at the time when I was there and it just kind of showed that the hard work that I put in.”

It was a night to honor great athletes and students taking their talents to the next level and setting an example for the youth of the community.

Watertown Rapids baseball

In Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action from the Watertown fairgrounds, the Rapids were looking for their second straight win as they hosted Auburn.

The game is scoreless in the top of the fourth when Luke Hanson takes Wyatt Parliment deep – a two-run homerun over the wall in left center. It’s 2-0 Doubledays.

Bottom four, the Rapids cut Auburn’s lead in half. Rob Conley rips a shot down the third-base line for a double. Tyree Bradley motors around from second to score and it’s 2-1 Auburn.

Top six, Auburn gets that run back. Kobe Stenson rips a double into the left field corner. Hanson scores and it’s 3-1 Auburn.

Auburn goes on to beat Watertown by a final score of 5-2

