MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

She was born in Plattsburgh and raised in Rouses Point, the daughter of the late Carl O. and Emma M. Getman Finkenbinder. She is the dear friend and former wife of Joseph; beloved mother of Gina, Anthony and Terri Trombino; cherished grandmother of Cory Trombino, Talia Trombino and Willow Aubry; loving sister of Frank “Pete” Finkenbinder and the late Janice Basu and Charles Finkenbinder; adored aunt of Priya Basu and Eric Basu (Serena), Katie Finkenbinder and John Tyler.

Sue, with much persistence, was the founder of the Women’s Softball league and a dedicated member and past president of the Women’s Auxilliary at the American Legion. A natural care giver and one to help those in need, she moved to Port Orange, FL to care for her parents. She loved socializing and while there was the supervisor at Booth’s Bowery Restaurant. Upon her return to Massena, she remained dedicated to the Legion where she was a part of the team for Wednesday Wing Night and many other countless dinners and served as a bartender. Sue will always be remembered for her great love of her family and friends, infectious laugh and an energy we all wish we had.

The family would like to thank Barb, Rochelle and Jackie from Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for their compassion and gentle care they provided to Sue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 12PM at St. Mary’s Church, Massena, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

