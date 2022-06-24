Thompson Park concert, fireworks show coming up next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the Concert in the Park on June 30.

Carl McLaughlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch his interview above.

The Double Barrel Blues Band will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Orchestra of Northern New York at 8 p.m. with fireworks immediately after the concert.

The night serves as an early celebration of Independence Day.

The event is free and open to the public.

