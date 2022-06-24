Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Clay & Washington streets

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown street will be closed and another will have one lane closed Friday.

DPW crews will be working on the 300 block of Clay Street, closing that street between Sterling and Academy streets.

Crews will also be working at the Park Avenue and Woodruff Street intersection of Washington Street. One lane will be closed. Two-way traffic will be kept open using the center turning lane.

Work on both projects is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid those areas and find different routes to their destinations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
Susan Duffy
Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy
WWNY Watertown’s downtown block party series returns Friday