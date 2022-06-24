Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Clay & Washington streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown street will be closed and another will have one lane closed Friday.

DPW crews will be working on the 300 block of Clay Street, closing that street between Sterling and Academy streets.

Crews will also be working at the Park Avenue and Woodruff Street intersection of Washington Street. One lane will be closed. Two-way traffic will be kept open using the center turning lane.

Work on both projects is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid those areas and find different routes to their destinations.

