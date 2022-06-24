TV Dinner: versatile succotash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning prepares one of his mother’s favorites: succotash.

The chef says “succotash” is a combination of words from the Narragansett Indian Tribe that mean “corn” and “squash.” It includes the “three sisters” of Native American cuisine: corn, beans, and squash.

It’s great as a side dish or as an entrée when served over rice. It’s also great hot or cold.

The chef is joined in this segment by Jason Miles, who enjoys the chef’s cooking twice a week at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Teen Center.

Succotash

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced bell pepper

- 1 cup diced yellow squash

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 4 slices bacon, cooked and diced

- 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

- 1 small jalapeño, diced

- 2 cups cooked lima beans

- 2 cups whole kernel corn

- Salt & pepper to taste

Sauté onion, bell pepper, squash, garlic, bacon, tomatoes, and jalapeño in olive oil on medium heat in a large skillet. Cook until onion begins to wilt. Add lima beans and corn and season with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through.

Serve as a side dish or over rice as an entrée.

