Advertisement

TV Dinner: versatile succotash

TV Dinner: versatile succotash
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning prepares one of his mother’s favorites: succotash.

The chef says “succotash” is a combination of words from the Narragansett Indian Tribe that mean “corn” and “squash.” It includes the “three sisters” of Native American cuisine: corn, beans, and squash.

It’s great as a side dish or as an entrée when served over rice. It’s also great hot or cold.

The chef is joined in this segment by Jason Miles, who enjoys the chef’s cooking twice a week at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Teen Center.

Succotash

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced bell pepper

- 1 cup diced yellow squash

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 4 slices bacon, cooked and diced

- 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

- 1 small jalapeño, diced

- 2 cups cooked lima beans

- 2 cups whole kernel corn

- Salt & pepper to taste

Sauté onion, bell pepper, squash, garlic, bacon, tomatoes, and jalapeño in olive oil on medium heat in a large skillet. Cook until onion begins to wilt. Add lima beans and corn and season with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through.

Serve as a side dish or over rice as an entrée.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested

Latest News

TV Dinner: versatile succotash
TV Dinner: versatile succotash
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
Scholarship winners were announced on June 9 at a Reception at Hilton Garden Inn.
7News All Stars Recognized
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Muhammara