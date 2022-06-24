What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown looks to spend millions on improving Thompson Park, one idea is to build a disc golf course. What is disc golf? We went to see how the game is played in Adams Center.

“Disc golf is a sport that is very similar to golf. The only difference is that you won’t be using a club, you’ll be using a disc which is a lot like a frisbee,” said Brandon Wilson.

With friends, Wilson founded North Country Disc Golf and developed a passion during the pandemic. The club practices on Wayne Craig’s property in Adams Center. He built an 18-hole course after falling in love with the sport in California.

“I went to a place called Morley Field House, played the game, fell in love with it, said I have to take that back to New York with me.,” said Craig.

One of the main draws of disc golf is its low cost.

“The starter packs range from $25 to $40. From there, you’re paying to move up to better discs. Then you’re talking maybe $15-$25 per piece,” said Wilson.

The sport is accessible but places to play are limited.

“There’s only two private courses within a 15-minute drive of here. One of them being fort Drum which is hard for civilians like me to go if I wanted to play often,” said Wilson.

Their proposed solution is a public course in Watertown’s Thompson Park. City lawmakers are considering that. The group sees it as a good investment.

“A wonderful addition to Watertown. Something for kids to do where it’s good, healthy. They’re out in the air. The maintenance is minimal once the investment is over so I think it’d be a great idea to put one in Thompson Park,” said Craig.

Club members are hoping more people pick up a frisbee and play disc golf.

